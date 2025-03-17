Adi Irani, who played Shah Rukh Khan's friend Vicky Malhotra in Baazigar reveals that the film didn’t do him any good despite tasting success at the box office

Adi Irani, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Instagram

Baazigar actor Adi Irani recalls being unable to afford milk for daughter despite film becoming a hit

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol's earliest successes, turned into a blockbuster. Actor Adi Irani, who played SRK’s friend Vicky Malhotra, whose identity is stolen by the superstar reveals that the film didn’t do him any good despite tasting success at the box office.

Adi Irani on his financial woes

In an interview with Filmytantra Media, Adi, who is the brother of veteran actor Aruna Irani recalled, “My first daughter was born in 1995, and then, milk cost Rs 5, and sometimes I did not even have that. Every day I had to go out into the city and meet people for jobs and roles, and I borrowed my friend’s scooter. Sometimes I did not even have money to fill up the tank.”

“I used to walk from my house to the bus stop on the days I couldn’t afford petrol. People used to ask me, ‘What are you doing at a bus stop?’ and I used to lie and say that I was just waiting for a friend. They used to say, ‘Why would you need to travel on a bus?’ And then I used to sneak home,” he added.

When asked if he ever thought of seeking help from his sister about the same, the actor said, “My sister knew about my situation and offered her help many times, but I refused. I am her brother, but that doesn’t mean that she will take care of me all her life; that was my struggle, and she had a family of her own to care for."

About Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar

The film was helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan. It also starred Shilpa Shetty and Johnny Lever. It's been three decades since the film was released in theatres and to date, people remember its dialogues and songs. SRK's dialogue "Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something ... and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)" is still etched in the minds of his fans.