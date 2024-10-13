In the wake of this tragic event, film and television actors took to social media to pay tribute to the man, who brought everyone under one roof during his annual Iftaar party

The murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent leader within Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra minister, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. Siddique was shot multiple times in Bandra, ultimately succumbing to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night. In the wake of this tragic event, film and television actors took to social media to pay tribute to the man, who brought everyone under one roof during his annual Iftaar party.

Celebs react to Baba Siddique’s murder

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji - My heart goes out to

@zeeshan_iyc and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult time. The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.”

Suniel Shetty wrote on X, “Shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Baba Siddique was more than a friend – a true gem. His warmth and generosity were unmatched. My heart goes out to Zeeshan, stay strong beta. Our prayers are with you.”

Arti Singh wrote on Instagram, “Wil cherish every Memory of you .. Apka apnapan .. ..apka pyar dulaar .. hamesha yaad rahega sath rahega .. how u said Teri shadi hai card ki koi Jarurat nahi main aaunga. and u came for me .. .. u wil be missed .. loved us . Feeded us with so much love .. rest in peace sir.”

Mahhi Vij shared a picture of daughter Tara with Baba and wrote, “We love you forever. Still can’t believe someone who protected Al of us. Pampered us. Tara Kidhar hai. Arre mera bacha Tara. We wil never hear these words again. Tara is lucky to have got so much love from you. The most kindest generous and loving Baba. We all felt so protected don’t know how to face this. As tears roll down Al I want to say is we had you and we lost u. You gave us so much. Tiger ho aap aur hamesha rahoge. We love you.”

Baba Siddique’s death despite heavy security

Baba Siddique suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest before being rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his passing that same night. The shocking nature of his murder has raised serious questions about the safety of political figures in the region. In response to the incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024. The investigation will focus on relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, including several provisions specifically pertaining to security and firearms.

