Good old days! Babil Khan shares throwback pictures with father Irrfan Khan

Updated on: 27 August,2024 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On Monday evening, Babil posted a few pictures from his childhood days. In the images, we can see Irrfan holding little Babil in his arms

Picture Courtesy/Babil Khan's Instagram account

If you are a fan of late actor Irrfan Khan, then the latest Instagram post of his son Babil will make you emotional.


On Monday evening, Babil posted a few pictures from his childhood days. In the images, we can see Irrfan holding little Babil in his arms.



"Grief," Babil captioned the post.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and remembered Irrfan.

"For me, Irfann sir will remain the Greatest of All times," a social media user commented.

"Irrfan Khan sir is being missed by everyone a lot," another user wrote.

Irrfan Khan is considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed.

The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'.

However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Following in his father's footsteps, Babil entered the film industry and made his acting debut with 'Qala' in 2022. Last year, he was seen in Shiv Rawail's web series 'The Railway Men'.

