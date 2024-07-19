Bad Newz: Ananya Panday, Neha Sharma appear in comedy drama in special cameos

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer 'Bad Newz' has been trending ever since 'Tauba Tauba' song was released by the makers. The film hit the theatres on Friday and it saw a great footfall today.

Interestingly, the comedy drama also has special cameos by actresses Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

Makers of the film organised a special screening of the movie for the members of the film fraternity on Thursday night.The screening was attended not only by the cast and crew of the film but also by the family members of Vicky, who also came to cheer for him. Vicky arrived at the screening with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Neha Dhupa is also a part of 'Bad Newz'.

