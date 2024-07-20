Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the team, saying she truly enjoyed watching the film

Picture Courtesy/Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram account

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene recently attended the special screening of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bad Newz' in Mumbai.

As the film hit the theatres on Friday, Madhuri took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the team, saying she truly enjoyed watching the film.

"Had an amazing time last night. My Best wishes to the whole team of Bad Newz. Many congratulations guys on the new release. Don't miss watching this fun movie," she wrote.

Madhuri also shared a picture with Vicky from the screening.

The screening was also attended by Vicky's wife and actor Katrina Kaif.

The husband-wife jodi looked extremely happy as they posed for the shutterbugs. Katrina looked gorgeous in a white dress that she paired with a white blazer.

On the other hand, Vicky was seen donning a suit.

Vicky's brother Sunny and their parents also attended the screening. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Triptii Dimri And Ammy Virk are also part of 'Bad Newz'.Meanwhile, at a recent Bad Newz promotional event in Delhi, Vicky addressed the pregnancy rumours about Katrina and termed it 'speculations.'

He said, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you)"

