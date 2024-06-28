Vicky Kaushal finally reacted to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy report and shared that they wouldn't shy away from sharing the news

In Pic: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Listen to this article 'Good news kab aa rahi hai?' Vicky Kaushal questioned about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, actor says THIS x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal has finally addressed the rumours of Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy. Recently, a video of the couple from their trip went viral, and people started speculating that Katrina is pregnant. The couple remained silent until today when Vicky finally addressed the reports. During Bad Newz trailer launch, Kaushal was asked 'Good news kab aa rahi hai?'

Reacting to the question, Vicky said, “Abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska (good news) time aayega, we won't be shying away from giving that news."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Vicky Kaushal’s film Bad Newz:

A rare comedy inspired by true events, Bad Newz explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushall) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Bad Newz trailer was release today. The trailer promises a laughter riot. What caught our eye was Katrina Kaif's poster and Vicky Kaushal being possessive about it.

About the pregnancy rumours:

Earlier, a representative for Katrina Kaif urged all media houses to take down reports on the same. Times Now/Zoom quoted a source saying, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her.” The statement read, “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.”

This is not the first time Katrina’s pregnancy reports have gone viral. Their pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year had also ignited similar buzz. Earlier in 2022, Katrina sparked pregnancy rumors after being spotted at the Mumbai airport in a loose suit.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot back in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Their wedding was an intimate affair. The actors recently flew out of the country to ring in Vicky’s birthday.