Himesh Reshammiya's film Badass Ravi Kumar has conveniently surpassed the opening day collections of Loveyapa. Both films clashed at the box office on February 7

Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa

Listen to this article Badass Ravi Kumar vs Loveyapa box office: Himesh Reshammiya-starrer earns more than double the collection of Junaid-Khushi's film on day 1 x 00:00

The weekend saw the release of several new films and re-release of some old films giving the audience a plethora of choices to make for their weekend viewing. Among the new releases in Hindi, star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa clashed with Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar. Despite, Loveyapa having an edge during promotions with an army of stars vouching for the film the audience seem to have taken a liking for actor and musician Himesh Reshammiya's film. The latter is a film that suspends logic and delivers unhinged mass entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Himesh Reshammiya beats star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya's massy action film Badass Ravi Kumar has easily won the box office game on February 7 in a clash with Loveyapa. The film with a collection of Rs 3.52 crore has collected more than double of Junaid and Khushi's film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the box office number of Badass Ravi Kumar that surpasses all pre-release expectations.

"While most #Hindi films struggle to open well these days, especially in mass circuits, #BadassRaviKumar springs a big surprise with a strong total on Friday. #BadassRaviKumar has shattered *all* pre-release predictions and projections by a wide margin... Indeed, #HimeshReshammiya must be having the last laugh, given the excellent response. The songs and trailer did their job pre-release, ensuring a good start... Additionally, the affordable ticket prices served as a great incentive to attract footfalls. #BadassRaviKumar needs to maintain its momentum over Saturday and Sunday to achieve an impressive weekend total.

While most #Hindi films struggle to open well these days, especially in mass circuits, #BadassRaviKumar springs a big surprise with a strong total on Friday.#BadassRaviKumar has shattered *all* pre-release predictions and projections by a wide margin... Indeed,… pic.twitter.com/GQvoocReSi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2025

Audience hoot an cheer in theatres for Badass Ravi Kumar

Badass Ravi Kumar is touted to be a retro-action musical and is a grand homage to the golden era of Bollywood which includes high-octane action, unforgettable characters, and punchy dialogues. A video doing the rounds sees the audience cheering, whistling and hooting to a massy scene in the film featuring power-packed dialogues.

A narrative steeped in the masala magic of the 80s, Badass Ravi Kumar takes forward the legacy of Himesh Reshammiya's Ravi Kumar, a character introduced in the film The Xpose. The film is directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Decorated with a multi-starrer cast, the movie stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Prashant Narayan, Manish Wadhwa and others.

Badass Ravi Kumar marks his 10th acting project. Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film has been winning hearts so far for the masaledaar film. nly time will tell if the social media buzz and excitement will translate to box office numbers.