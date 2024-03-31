Ali Abbas Zafar talks about his ambition to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Ajay Devgn after acing the game with Salman Khan

While the big screen magic is now back and re-established, massive tentpole movies feel like a celebration as they did in ages past. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' takes the responsibility this year to release on one of the hottest release windows of the year, as it is all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2024. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has made many headlines and has a lot of curiosity attached to it. What is also interesting is the fact that the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has been associated with massively successful movies in the past. The filmmaker now talks about his ambition to work with the rest of the Khans after acing the game with Salman Khan.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who is currently promoting his movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', was in conversation with PTI when he spoke about his ambitions. The filmmaker, who has worked with some very big names from the industry including Salman Khan’s 'Tiger' franchise, 'Sultan', 'Bharat', and recently Shahid Kapoor in "Bloody Daddy," now wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn. The interesting part about this aspiration is that he wants to make top-notch action films with the three, and all separately, not together.

Yes, you read that right. Talking to the portal, Ali Abbas Zafar, confessing his dream, said, “I want to work with all the actors in the industry, but definitely on my wish list are Aamir sir, Shah Rukh sir, and Ajay Devgn. I want to do action with them. It will be a different kind of action with each of them.” This indeed is a dream almost every filmmaker sees, and some get to live it too.

The filmmaker gave an example of Salman Khan, with whom he has made three films, all involving action. He spoke about how one needs to customize action for a specific star. Ali Abbas said, “Like 'Sultan' is a sports drama, but it also has action. You have to make an action film for every different actor which is customized for them or brings them out of their comfort zone."

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, alongside Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in the lead. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the big baddie and Sonakshi Sinha in an interesting role. The film is all set to release on April 10, 2024.