Bade Miyan Chote Miyan row Ramesh Taurani backs Vashu Bhagnani calls controversy a misunderstanding

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan row: Ramesh Taurani backs Vashu Bhagnani, calls controversy a ‘misunderstanding'

Updated on: 29 September,2024 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Amidst the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan controversy, Ramesh Taurani has come forward to support Bhagnani, calling the controversy nothing but a 'misunderstanding.'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan row: Ramesh Taurani backs Vashu Bhagnani, calls controversy a ‘misunderstanding'

In Pic: Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which tanked at the box office, is back in the headlines due to the production house Pooja Entertainment, which backed the project. Several crew members, including the director Ali Abbas Zafar himself, have accused Vashu Bhagnani's production house of non-payment and delayed payments. Amidst the controversy, Ramesh Taurani has come forward to support Bhagnani, calling the controversy nothing but a 'misunderstanding.'


Ramesh Taurani supported Vashu Bhagnani


In a conversation with Indian Express, Ramesh Taurani spoke in defense of Vashu Bhagnani and his production house nd stated, "Whatever happened will be cleared up and they will move forward. I don’t think he’s the kind of producer who would do something like this. He’s been around since 1995. I have never heard of him doing something like this with anyone’s money before. I think it’s a misunderstanding, and they’ll make sure it’s sorted out.”


Ronit Roy lashed out at Pooja Entertainment

It was just recently when Ronit Roy has openly come out in support of the team against Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment to share that his and his team's dues were also cleared by Himanshu Mehra. Stating that Mehra came to his "rescue", Ronit said in an interview, "I'm lucky to have got a large part of my acting fees for my work on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The money was supposed to come from Vashu Bhagnani and it came from Vashu Bhagnani, but that happened only after Himanshu Mehra intervened. And when it came to the dues of my staff and my security company that guarded the sets in Mumbai, it was all very much delayed and we got that also due to Himanshu Mehra." 

FWICE talked about filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revealed that filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani owes a huge amount of money to the crew members who worked on their three films — 'Mission Raniganj', 'Ganapath', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The federation said that despite multiple reminders, the production house didn’t clear the dues. IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit and FWICE president B.N. Tewari are monitoring the matter closely.

Earlier, producer Vashu Bhagnani also accused OTT platform Netflix of non-payment of dues, to which a Netflix spokesperson has called these claims unfounded.

