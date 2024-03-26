Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rakul Preet Singh is sooo proud of hubby Jackky Bhagnani for this reason
Rakul Preet Singh is ‘sooo proud’ of hubby Jackky Bhagnani for this reason

Updated on: 26 March,2024 06:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Rakul Preet Singh heaped praises for hubby Jaccky Bhagnani, quickly took to her Instagram and re-shared the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Rakul Preet Singh is proud of Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh is not missing any opportunity to praise Jackky Bhagnani. Today, the trailer of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, produced by Jackky, was launched, and Rakul quickly took to her Instagram to heap praises on her husband. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Rakul called it a full-power kickass trailer.


In her note, Rakul wrote, “Fullllll powerrrrrr! What a kickass trailer!! What action ufffff @allabbaszafar, you are a rockstar. No one does action better than @akshaykumar, @tigerjackieshroff!! @jackkybhagnani, I'm sooo proud of you! Can't wait for the world to witness the adrenaline of them @RepadaNymukh @poolpar @manushi chhillar.”



About the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Trailer:

In the trailer of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are seen giving their all to save the world from a deadly weapon and a nasty masked antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the upcoming action thriller. The over three-minute-long trailer begins with the introduction of the “dushman,” who does not have a name, identity, or face but has only one goal: “revenge.” The villain steals a weapon, which Ronit Bose Roy’s character describes as the “most powerful and dangerous weapon ever to be made.”

Earlier, while talking about the movie, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared,”Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has two of the biggest action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, together for the first time, and we shot with the intention that the action should be explosive and real, and we have made sure that it looks really believable. We hope the audience join the real action on screen by their heroes.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani:

Bollywood’s newlyweds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's colour-filled pictures from their first Holi celebrations after getting married are out. Taking to Instagram, the two shared an adorable video that features several pictures and clips in which Rakul and Jackky can be seen applying Holi colours to each other. They also share smiles and hug each other in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani bollywood Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar tiger shroff Manushi Chhillar Alaya F
