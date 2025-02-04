It looks like it has gotten a thumbs-up from Aryan’s alleged girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, too. Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, posted the teaser of Bads of Bollywood

It was last night when the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, made Netflix’s Next On Netflix event even bigger by taking the stage to announce the launch and title of his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show on Netflix. Earlier said to be titled Stardom, Shah Rukh Khan announced that the show is actually titled Ba***ds of Bollywood (read as Bads of Bollywood). In no time, the teaser featuring both father and son in a funny behind-the-scenes footage went viral and became the talk of the town. But now, it looks like it has gotten a thumbs-up from Aryan’s alleged girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, too.

About the series

Ba***ds of Bollywood follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative—promising a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills, and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema. Reacting to the teaser, Larissa Bonesi shared a heartfelt note, which netizens have been circulating widely. Read on to know more.

Larissa Bonesi reacts to the announcement

Taking to her Instagram stories, Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, posted the teaser of Bads of Bollywood and wrote, “Thaaat’s fire! Bads of Bollywood.” She continued, “The most awaited show in the whole world. By the beast, the genius, and the number one, Aryan Khan," followed by a series of emojis. Her reaction is now going viral all over the internet.

Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan, with Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma as executive producers. Aryan Khan serves as the creator and director, while Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan have been credited as co-creators. The show is written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan and is produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banner in association with Netflix.

The team of Bads of Bollywood shared, “Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves—and that is where the Netflix series, Bads of Bollywood, begins. Through Aryan Khan’s distinct lens, this series dives into the glitz, the chaos, the comedy, and the high stakes of an industry built on dreams. From the house of Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings to life a story that is as bold and entertaining as the movies we have come to love. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this with us.”

Ba***ds of Bollywood doesn't have a release date yet. Stay tuned for more.