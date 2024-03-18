Breaking News
Balancing act: Shilpa Shetty Kundra pulls off one-leg squat on bench

Updated on: 18 March,2024 02:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the film ‘Sukhee’, is giving a fitness mantra

Shilpa Shetty. Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the film ‘Sukhee’, is giving a fitness mantra.


On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself doing one-leg squat on a bench.


In the video, Shilpa can be seen wearing gym wear and pulling off the balancing act while fully focused.


The actress wrote in the caption: “Give me any ‘RAMP and I will make it my OWN. Sab Balance ka khel hai ! A great Leg workout in style.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa further mentioned, “Took me a couple of tries to get the whole drill, but it’s challenging and really works the quads and glutes. Try it out and tag me. Let’s see how many can complete it.”

Earlier, the actress rocked the emerald colour with her latest outfit. She sported an emerald coloured outfit, which she paired with a cream coloured shroud with floral patterns.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for ‘Super Deluxe’ took to the comments section and lauded Shilpa’s choice of outfit. She wrote, “Wow”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada movie ‘KD - The Devil’ which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

