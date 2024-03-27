Breaking News
Banita Sandhu begins shoot in Bhuj for Adivi Sesh-starrer 'G2'

Updated on: 27 March,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead and is Banita's first pan-India project which is set to be released in multiple languages

Banita Sandhu. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Banita Sandhu has begun the shooting for spy action thriller 'Goodachari 2' (G2) in Bhuj, Gujarat.


The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead and is Banita's first pan-India project which is set to be released in multiple languages.


The prequel 'Goodachari' starred Adivi and it carved its path to success, emerging as a blockbuster hit. The camaraderie between the Adivi and Banita promises to bring an extra dimension to the sequel, enhancing the overall viewing experience for the audience.


The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. It is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Meanwhile, Banita is known for her work in movies like 'October', 'Sardar Udham', and 'Mother Teresa & Me'.

bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
