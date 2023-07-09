'Bawaal' director Nitesh Tiwari reveals intriguing insight behind Hitler and WW2 references in the trailer

Director Nitesh Tiwari sheds light on Hitler and WW2 in 'Bawaal' trailer

The Bawaal trailer has taken the audience by storm with its intriguing storyline and captivating visuals. One particular aspect that has piqued curiosity is the presence of references to Adolf Hitler and World War II. When the question was posed to director Nitesh Tiwari about this choice, he provided a thought-provoking response.

When asked, "Why Hitler? And why World War II?" Nitesh shed light on the thought process behind the inclusion of these elements in the film. He emphasized that when crafting the arc of the character, it is not solely about Hitler or the war itself. Instead, every element has been carefully chosen to contribute to the overall narrative. While Nitesh refrained from delving deeper into the reasons behind the selection, his response hinted at a meticulously crafted story that goes beyond surface-level interpretations.

The mere mention of Adolf Hitler in the trailer evokes a mix of curiosity, intrigue, and a sense of unease. Hitler, as a historical figure, is synonymous with tyranny, hatred, and the atrocities committed during World War II. The inclusion of such a notorious figure undoubtedly adds layers of complexity to the film, suggesting a deeper exploration of human nature, power dynamics, and the consequences of historical events on personal lives.

Likewise, the choice of World War II as a backdrop brings a sense of gravitas and historical significance to the narrative. The war, one of the most devastating conflicts in human history, continues to captivate minds and inspire countless stories. Nitesh's careful selection of this specific era indicates that the film delves into themes of resilience, sacrifice, and the impact of global events on individual lives.

By deliberately incorporating Hitler and World War II into the storyline, Nitesh aims to create a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also provokes thought and introspection. The juxtaposition of romantic elements with the weight of history adds a layer of depth and intensity to the film, raising questions about the complexities of human relationships and the enduring impact of past events.

As the Bawaal trailer unfolds, viewers catch glimpses of the characters' journey through scenic landscapes and emotional turmoil. Varun Dhawan's poignant moment in front of a Hitler poster, where his reflection creates a chilling visual, hints at the internal conflicts and dilemmas faced by the characters. The inclusion of haunting scenes reminiscent of the Holocaust further intensifies the mystery surrounding the film, leaving audiences eager to unravel the secrets that lie within.

As the anticipation builds, audiences eagerly await the film's release, hoping to witness the intricate exploration of characters, relationships, and the lasting impact of historical events.