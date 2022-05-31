'Bawaal', 'Sanki', 'Baaghi 4' lock OTT deals for post theatrical release

The deal is a part of a collaboration between streaming platform Prime Video and producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE)

Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Four of the biggest films from Bollywood namely the Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Bawaal', 'Sanki', 'Baaghi 4' starring Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan's untitled project will be heading to OTT after their theatrical runs as a part of multi-film licensing deal.

The deal is a part of a collaboration between streaming platform Prime Video and producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

The slate of titles will present storylines across genres like action, patriotic war drama, ambitious period pieces and others. In addition, the films will also be available 'to-rent' on Prime Video in the 'Early Access Rental' window.

