Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 'Bawaal', 'Sanki', 'Baaghi 4' lock OTT deals for post theatrical release

'Bawaal', 'Sanki', 'Baaghi 4' lock OTT deals for post theatrical release

Updated on: 31 May,2022 10:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The deal is a part of a collaboration between streaming platform Prime Video and producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE)

'Bawaal', 'Sanki', 'Baaghi 4' lock OTT deals for post theatrical release

Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Yogen Shah


Four of the biggest films from Bollywood namely the Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Bawaal', 'Sanki', 'Baaghi 4' starring Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan's untitled project will be heading to OTT after their theatrical runs as a part of multi-film licensing deal.

The deal is a part of a collaboration between streaming platform Prime Video and producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).




The slate of titles will present storylines across genres like action, patriotic war drama, ambitious period pieces and others. In addition, the films will also be available 'to-rent' on Prime Video in the 'Early Access Rental' window.


Show full article

varun dhawan tiger shroff kartik aaryan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK