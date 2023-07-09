'Bawaal' trailer sparks internet reactions: Excitement, questions, and mixed opinions emerge

The highly-anticipated Bawaal trailer elicits a range of responses, with fans expressing excitement while others raise questions about its content and references.

The recently released Bawaal trailer has sparked a flurry of reactions on the internet, with fans and critics sharing their opinions about the intriguing glimpses of the film. While some expressed excitement and anticipation for the upcoming release, others had mixed feelings and raised questions about certain aspects of the trailer.

One Twitter user tweeted, "Kya tha bhai ye #BawaalTrailer! What was that world war ka reference??? while another enthusiastic user said, "Ajju bhai is looking sexy... This character is definitely gonna be one of the most loved of @Varun_dvn. Can't wait for July 21st to watch the whole film. #Bawaal #BawaalTrailer @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala. (sic.)"

Kya tha bhai ye #BawaalTrailer



What was that world war ka reference??? pic.twitter.com/uIFRMa8JLN — Akbar Kazi (@akbarkazi_) July 9, 2023

10 rupaye ki pepsi Ajju bhai sexy ..ðð¥ This character is definitely gonna be one of the most loved of @Varun_dvn . Can't wait for July 21st to watch the whole film. #Bawaal #BawaalTrailer @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/9Db0KLuQCc — Aadil (@shutupaadil) July 9, 2023

On the other hand, there were some critical voices expressing disappointment with the trailer. One user commented, "It's a badly-designed trailer. And at the end of the trailer, I don't even get what the movie is about. Give time to making trailers and teasers. Give the content a chance." This perspective emphasized the importance of well-crafted trailers that effectively convey the essence of the film to pique audience interest and curiosity.

It's a badly-designed trailer. And at the end of the trailer, I don't even get what the movie is about.



Give time to making trailers and teasers. Give the content a chance ð¤·‍âï¸ð¤·‍âï¸#BawaalTrailer — Avisek Bandyopadhyay (@enigmatic_avi) July 9, 2023

Some users were showering the trailer with love, with one stating, "@ Varun_dvn sir and #JanhviKapoor mam, the trailer was so much good and you both were also looking so much good . Just looking forward for this. Lots of love and best wishes. You both will gonna shine (sic.)"

@Varun_dvn sir and #JanhviKapoor mam, the trailer was so much good and you both were also looking so much good ððâ¤ï¸. Just looking forward for this ð. Lots of love and best wishes â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ððð. You both will gonna shine â¨â¨â¨.@Varun_dvn #JanhviKapoor#BawaalTrailer out now pic.twitter.com/HC9qJ3aqhM — King Roman Reigns ð (@reigns_kingdom) July 9, 2023

Another user raised concerns about the portrayal of the protagonist, drawing attention to the character reference to Hitler. The tweet stated, "Making your protagonist as 'inconsequent & voluble, ill-poised & insecure, funny-looking, self-conscious-almost an apotheosis of a little man' as Hitler is interesting, but the chances of appearing tone-deaf are huge. We are talking about a genocidal maniac here." This tweet reflected the sentiment that drawing parallels to such a controversial historical figure requires careful handling to avoid unintended insensitivity or misinterpretation.

#BawaalTrailer

Making your protagonist as “inconsequent & voluble,ill-poised & insecure,funny looking,self-conscious-almost an apotheosis of a little man” as Hitler is interesting but the chances of appearing tone-deaf are huge. We are talking about a genocidal maniac here. pic.twitter.com/FU2IJ8Yno8 — Raymond. (@rayfilm) July 9, 2023

Overall, the Bawaal trailer has generated a diverse range of reactions online, with some expressing enthusiasm for the film's unique elements and eagerly awaiting its release. Others have raised valid concerns about the trailer's effectiveness in conveying the film's essence and handling sensitive references. As the online discussion continues, it remains to be seen how the film will be received upon its release and whether it can live up to the expectations and address the raised concerns of the internet audience.

As fans and critics eagerly await the release of Bawaal, they will undoubtedly engage in further discussions and debates, sharing their opinions and speculating about the film's plot and execution.