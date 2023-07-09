Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bawaal trailer sparks internet reactions Excitement questions and mixed opinions emerge

'Bawaal' trailer sparks internet reactions: Excitement, questions, and mixed opinions emerge

Updated on: 09 July,2023 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

The highly-anticipated Bawaal trailer elicits a range of responses, with fans expressing excitement while others raise questions about its content and references.

'Bawaal' trailer sparks internet reactions: Excitement, questions, and mixed opinions emerge

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Bawaal' trailer sparks internet reactions: Excitement, questions, and mixed opinions emerge
x
00:00

The recently released Bawaal trailer has sparked a flurry of reactions on the internet, with fans and critics sharing their opinions about the intriguing glimpses of the film. While some expressed excitement and anticipation for the upcoming release, others had mixed feelings and raised questions about certain aspects of the trailer.


One Twitter user tweeted, "Kya tha bhai ye #BawaalTrailer! What was that world war ka reference??? while another enthusiastic user said, "Ajju bhai is looking sexy... This character is definitely gonna be one of the most loved of @Varun_dvn. Can't wait for July 21st to watch the whole film. #Bawaal #BawaalTrailer @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala. (sic.)"



On the other hand, there were some critical voices expressing disappointment with the trailer. One user commented, "It's a badly-designed trailer. And at the end of the trailer, I don't even get what the movie is about. Give time to making trailers and teasers. Give the content a chance." This perspective emphasized the importance of well-crafted trailers that effectively convey the essence of the film to pique audience interest and curiosity.

Some users were showering the trailer with love, with one stating, "@ Varun_dvn sir and #JanhviKapoor mam, the trailer was so much good and you both were also looking so much good . Just looking forward for this. Lots of love and best wishes. You both will gonna shine (sic.)"

Another user raised concerns about the portrayal of the protagonist, drawing attention to the character reference to Hitler. The tweet stated, "Making your protagonist as 'inconsequent & voluble, ill-poised & insecure, funny-looking, self-conscious-almost an apotheosis of a little man' as Hitler is interesting, but the chances of appearing tone-deaf are huge. We are talking about a genocidal maniac here." This tweet reflected the sentiment that drawing parallels to such a controversial historical figure requires careful handling to avoid unintended insensitivity or misinterpretation.

Overall, the Bawaal trailer has generated a diverse range of reactions online, with some expressing enthusiasm for the film's unique elements and eagerly awaiting its release. Others have raised valid concerns about the trailer's effectiveness in conveying the film's essence and handling sensitive references. As the online discussion continues, it remains to be seen how the film will be received upon its release and whether it can live up to the expectations and address the raised concerns of the internet audience.

As fans and critics eagerly await the release of Bawaal, they will undoubtedly engage in further discussions and debates, sharing their opinions and speculating about the film's plot and execution. 

Bawaal varun dhawan janhvi kapoor bollywood events bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK