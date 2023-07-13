Varun Dhawan shared that he didn't speak to Janhvi Kapoor throughout the first month of filming for 'Bawaal'

In Pics: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan reveals he did not talk to Janhvi Kapoor during the first month of shoot

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are preparing for the release of Nitesh Tiwari's forthcoming flick ‘Bawaal’. The film's trailer was unveiled a few days ago during an event in Dubai. Varun and Janhvi then returned to the bay and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Keeping up with their social media banter and paparazzi videos, it is clear that Varun and Janhvi have a strong friendship. However, there is some intriguing news regarding the chemistry of these two. During the first month of filming, the actor did not speak to Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan said that he didn't speak to Janhvi Kapoor throughout the first month of filming for 'Bawaal'. Varun Dhawan revealed in an interview with Galatta Plus that he attempted this thing where he wouldn't talk much with Janhvi Kapoor since he thought they would become friends fast. “Because I felt we'll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I'll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature,” said Varun, adding that the director Nitesh Tiwari was also aware of it.

Varun subsequently added that this activity was quite beneficial throughout the shooting since both of their characters in the film too, progressively come to know each other. He eventually revealed the reason for his aloofness to Janhvi, which is when she realised it as well, according to Varun. “And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realized it, otherwise, she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, we also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting.”

Bawaal will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. This film will mark Janhvi and Varun’s first collaboration. The movie is said to be a love story with a roller coaster ride of emotions.