Beast ready for battle

Updated on: 31 August,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Siddhant underwent two-year prep, even training in jujutsu, to perfect action avatar for Yudhra

Siddhant Chaturvedi

He played something of an alpha in his debut film, Gully Boy (2019). Now, Siddhant Chaturvedi is amping it up as he plays an angry young man in Yudhra. Ravi Udyawar’s directorial venture, also starring Malavika Mohanan, tells the story of a man inhabiting rage due to his past traumas. While the script became the foundation to build the character’s mental make-up, sources say Chaturvedi underwent extensive physical training to get the action right.


 “Siddhant’s character has grown up under rough circumstances and is always up for a fight. Since the film has many intense action sequences, he underwent two-year prep. As part of his training, the actor learnt jujutsu and worked on his core strength,” says a source. 



Yudhra will be a change of pace for Chaturvedi after the domestic noir Gehraiyaan (2022), a horror comedy in Phone Bhoot and the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). The source adds, “Siddhant is happy to explore action with Yudhra. He wants to try his hand at different genres, thus widening his range as a performer. After this, the actor and Ravi will dive into their next, a romantic film that stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady and is backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”


