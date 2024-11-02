Ahead of Bhai Dooj 2024, here's looking at the 10 most popular new-gen sibling pairs of Bollywood who have taken social media by storm

Bhai Dooj 2024 is already here. It is a day dedicated to the unconditional love between siblings during the festivities of Diwali. According to the significance stated in Hindu mythology, the festival protects the siblings from evil forces and brings prosperity to their lives.

Ahead of Bhai Dooj 2024, here's looking at the 10 most popular new-gen sibling pairs of Bollywood who have taken social media by storm. From Karan Johar's twins-Yash and Roohi to Raveena Tandon's kids, Rasha and Ranbir, these brother-sister jodis are winning hearts.

Roohi Johar-Yash Johar

Karan Johar's twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar are stars. They were born to the filmmaker via surrogacy in 2017. The duo turned 6 on February 7, 2024. Yash and Roohi often make appearances on their 'dadda' Karan's Instagram page. They entertained people on social media with their hilarious Lockdown With The Johars series during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rasha Thadani-Ranbir Thadani

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ranbir Thadani are indeed good-looking. While the former has signed her debut film with Aaman Devgn, her younger sibling stayed away from the limelight. In a rare appearance, Ranbir was spotted with his mother Raveena at a recent Diwali party.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan have inherited the best from their parents. While the elder son, Aryan, is directing his first web series, Stardom, Suhana is gearing up for her acting debut with The Archies. AbRam is still studying.

Navya Naveli Nanda-Agastya Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda represent their families well. While the former is an entrepreneur like her father, Nikhil Nanda, the latter chose acting as his career. He is making his acting debut with The Archies. Navya and Agastya are Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandchildren.

Shanaya Kapoor-Jahaan Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's gorgeous kids Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor are popular on social media. Shanaya is an aspiring actress and will be debuting with Mohanlal's pan-India film, Vrushabha. Jahaan is still not a part of the film industry.

Arjun Kapoor is a doting brother to Anshula Kapoor and his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Apart from Anshula, the three others are in the acting profession. Arjun and Janhvi are established actors; Khushi will make her debut with The Archies.

Nysa Devgan-Yug Devgan

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's kids Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan are pretty popular in the media. Their daughter Nysa often makes headlines for her stunning pictures. Yug was seen more often this year at the Mukerji family's Durga Puja pandal.

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

The Pataudi siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan need no introduction. Stealing hearts with their camaraderie and good looks, the sibling pair is a superhit among fans. Sara is an established actress whereas Ibrahim started his career as an Assistant Director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is also on the verge of joining the acting business.

Kartik Aaryan-Kritika Tiwari

Kartik Aaryan has a younger sister named Kritika Tiwari. He often shares pictures with her on festivals on his Instagram page. Kartik is an actor whereas Kritika is a doctor.

Kiara Advani-Mishaal Advani

Kiara Advani has a handsome younger brother named Mishaal Advani. Good looks run in the family! Kiara is an actress whereas her younger sibling chose music as his career option.