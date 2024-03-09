Breaking News
Palghar bull shark attack victim to get compensation
Russian war trafficking racket: CBI FIR against 19 agents
Here’s how a Mumbai-based team rescued a mentally ill pregnant woman
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhakshak is my tribute to unsung journalists says Bhumi Pednekar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bhakshak is my tribute to unsung journalists, says Bhumi Pednekar

Updated on: 09 March,2024 06:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the success of newly released film 'Bhakshak,' where she portrays the role of a journalist who tries to expose crimes against girls

Bhakshak is my tribute to unsung journalists, says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bhakshak is my tribute to unsung journalists, says Bhumi Pednekar
x
00:00

Bhumi Pednekar has received applause for her performance in her latest release, 'Bhakshak', cementing her strong presence in Bollywood.


In the film, she portrays the role of an investigative journalist and a cop who join forces to expose heinous crimes against minor girls in a shelter home. Her performance has garnered positive responses from both critics and the audience.


She dedicated the success of the film to the media fraternity, calling them "unsung heroes who sacrifice everything to bring out the truth."


"I'm deeply grateful to the media and all the journalists who have given so much love to Bhakshak that is now a global hit. No matter whichever state of my country I have travelled to since its release, whenever I have engaged with the media recently, they have all told me how passionately I have represented them in Bhakshak," Bhumi said.

She added, "They have told me how they feel proud to see 'Bhakshak' because it shows how a reporter can swim against the tide to uncover the truth as if her life depends on it. Media is the fourth pillar of our democracy. Journalists are the force of nature that stands in the way of injustice, always striving to better society."

Bhumi said that the film is her "tribute to these unsung heroes living across the country, sacrificing everything to bring out the truth."

"Bhakshak is my tribute to these unsung heroes living across the country, sacrificing everything to bring out the truth. It is not easy being in the media. The threat to their lives, the bullying, the red tape, the attacks on social media or in real life - we know of too many cases. But what is astonishing is how the media doesn't back down from bringing culprits to justice.I have always been fascinated by their willpower. Lives and tales of crime journalists are also inspiring. What journalists have done for our society, for our country, is simply incredible and they do it without chasing glory. They do it just to do good. I salute this fraternity for protecting people, for protecting democracy and for protecting those in need," she shared.

'Bhakshak' also stars Sanjay Mishra. It is streaming on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhumi Pednekar bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK