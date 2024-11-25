'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was a super hit at the box office and fans can't get over the craze. Co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit share an adorable video of dancing together

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan brought out his inner Prem as he danced with actress Madhuri Dixit on the 1994 song “Pehla Pehla Pyar” but with a twist.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself along with Madhuri. In the video the two are romantically dancing. The dance hilariously ended with a sprinkle of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” character Manjulika’s deadly twist as Madhuri held Kartik’s neck.

Kartik wrote as the caption: “Living my dream Rooh Baba and Manju in every universe #BackToWork #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Talking about the song, “Pehla Pehla Pyar” is sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. The music was by Raamlaxman and the lyrics were penned by Dev Kohli. The track is originally picturised on Salman’s character Prem and Madhuri, who played Nisha.

“Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” is direcetd by Sooraj Barjatya. The film celebrates Indian wedding traditions by means of a story of a married couple and the relationship between their families; a story about sacrificing one's love for one's family.

The plot is based on the studio's earlier film Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), which was based on Keshav Prasad Mishra's Hindi novel Kohbar Ki Shart. “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” is considered as one of the most influential films in the Indian film industry as well as in pop culture.

It followed the story of Prem and Nisha, who meet via a family wedding and fall in love. However, fate has other plans for the lovers when Nisha's sister unexpectedly dies and she is expected to marry Prem’s brother Rajesh.

Madhuri and Kartik recently featured together in the third installment of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Rajpal Yadav to name a few.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” was released in theatres on November 1. The horror-comedy clashed with Rohit Shetty's cop drama, “Singham Again” at the box office.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is the third installment in the franchise. The original film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while Bhool “Bhulaiyaa 2” introduced Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in key roles.

Talking about “Singham Again”, the movie has been given a spin of Ramayana. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.