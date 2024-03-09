'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for the 'biggest film' of his career

Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' calls it the biggest film of his career as he seeks blessings before starting the schedule

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, has started shooting for his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.' On Saturday, the ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ star took to his Instagram and shared the news of starting the “biggest film” of his career.

He uploaded a picture of himself praying to the Gods with his back facing the camera. He wrote in the caption, “Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and was released in 2007.

Earlier, Kartik was seen at the office of T-Series along with actress Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in the blockbuster film ‘Animal’. The meeting seemed to be for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Triptii was dressed in smart casuals, which included a pair of denims, a yellow ochre coloured shirt and a jacket. She accessorised her look with a sling bag.

Kartik sported a pair of black pants and a denim shirt. He was seen walking next to the iconic machine gun that was used as a prop in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan, introduced a mystery lady from the upcoming installment of the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a piece of a jigsaw puzzle from the picture of an actress. The netizens were quick to make their guess, saying it’s Triptii Dimri. Kartik wrote in the caption: “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024.”

