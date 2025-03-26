Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer to release in May

The film marks Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration with Wamiqa Gabbi.Apart from 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' RajKummar Rao also has 'Maalik' in his kitty.The film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.

Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to release in May

Maddock Films has announced that the upcoming romantic comedy 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will hit theatres on May 9.The film was initially scheduled to release in April but has been postponed to May.

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' brings together Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi for the first time on screen.

The film's teaser, released in February, showcased a unique time-loop romance where the lead characters find themselves reliving the same day over and over again.

The film's poster was recently shared by Maddock Films, teasing the essence of this heartwarming tale.The caption read, "Baar baar wahi din, wahi haldi, wahi bhasad! Kab aur kaise hogi Ranjan aur Titli ki shaadi? Pata chalega 9th May ko! #BhoolChukMaaf sabhi cinema-gharon mein!"'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

