Bhumi Pednekar among five Indians part of World Economic Forums Young Global Leaders Class of 2024
Bhumi Pednekar among five Indians part of World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders Class of 2024

Updated on: 04 April,2024 08:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Bhumi Pednekar has been recognised as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum

Besides acting, Bhumi Pednekar is actively involved in environmental activities. Interestingly, she has now been recognised as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum. She will be inducted into the prestigious YGL's class of 2024 at Geneva later this year.


The international organization recently unveiled its list of nearly 90 changemakers under 40 who are shaping the future. Among these changemakers, five Indians including Bhumi, Adwaita Nayar and Sharad Vivek Sagar found their names in the list.


On being selected as a Young Global Leader, Bhumi in a statement said, "I am deeply honoured and humbled to be recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader. Through my work, I have strived to ignite conversations, inspire action, and foster tangible change in the realm of sustainability and climate change."


She added, "I aspire to cultivate a diverse portfolio as both an actor and entrepreneur, and I look forward to realising these ambitions through World Economic Forum's YGL program. This validation also reaffirms my belief in the power of collective action. I am committed to continuing my efforts and I look forward to collaborating with fellow Young Global Leaders to drive positive change."

As a climate warrior, Bhumi has worked with climate change activists across the nation.

