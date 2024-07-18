Bhumi Pednekar educated herself on the science of hydroponics farming and installed several water bowls across the city for strays.

Bhumi Pednekar Pic/Instagram

Seasoned actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has always been on a mission to make a difference and set an example through her works on and off screen, celebrates her birthday on July 18. Here’s a look at the climate champion’s environmental endeavours so far.

Last year, Bhumi laid out her plans to restore ecological harmony across India by launching her NGO ‘The Bhumi Foundation’. Reports suggested that it will aim at empowering organizations and climate conservationists to bring about real change and reduce the impact of pollution and carbon footprint in our country.

Bhumi said in a statement, "Actual change can only happen when we start taking accountability for our actions and step forward to do right by society and humanity at large. I want to do right by my planet and try to leave a better one for future generations. I resolve to do so through my non-profit organization. My name means Earth. Going forward, a portion of my earnings from my films, my brand endorsements, and any other revenue stream will go towards The Bhumi Foundation so that this money could be further used to aid the environment."

Bhumi Pednekar also educated herself on the science of hydroponics farming or soil-less gardening from her mother during the lockdown. "My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden-to-table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress. I have been working closely with my mom during this time. I'm proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week!" the actress informed.

During the scorching heat of summer in 2024, Bhumi installed several water bowls across the city to provide much-needed relief to stray animals and birds. She told ANI, “We have a group of people that will be filling these water bowls regularly. So whenever you see something like this and you have water, even if you don't make an effort, fill up those water bowls for our four-legged friends. It is very hot right now. And, you know, our stray animals on the road don't really have access to water in this heat. So we are just trying to ease that for them a little."

On the acting front, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming web series 'Daldal'. Amrit Raj Gupta has directed the project. The show is based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija.

