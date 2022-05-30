Bhumi Pednekar condoles Sidhu Moose Wala's death after he is fatally shot

Bhumi took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story that read, 'RIP #sidhumoosewala Condolences to his family and all his fans. Om Shanti'

Bhumi Pednekar. Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, on Sunday, condoled the death of Sidhu Moose Wala after he was shot dead. Bhumi took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story that read, 'RIP #sidhumoosewala Condolences to his family and all his fans. Om Shanti.'

The singer-rapper turned politician was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa. This incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Several other celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma and Vishal Dadlani among others have also expressed their condolences over the 28-year-old musician's death.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Badhaai Do' has an impressive lineup of films in the pipeline including 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak'.

