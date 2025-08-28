Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhumi Pednekar Dia Mirza express concern over Jammu and Kashmir flashfloods

Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza express concern over Jammu and Kashmir flashfloods

Updated on: 28 August,2025 11:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The recent flashfloods in Jammu-Kashmir have claimed 30 lives in Vaishno Devi landslide with the network coverage being cut off

Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza express concern over Jammu and Kashmir flashfloods

Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza express concern over Jammu and Kashmir flashfloods
x
00:00

Bollywood actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza have expressed their concerns over the mayhem unleashed by the flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bollywood actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza have expressed their concerns over the mayhem unleashed by the flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently the two actresses took to the Stories section of their Instagram, and spoke about the natural calamity.



Bhumi re-shared a picture of the devastating floods in the union territory. The text on the picture read, “Next 24 hours critical for Jammu and Kashmir”.


She wrote on the picture, “Praying for everyone in all the flood hit areas”.

Dia Mirza shared a more scary video in which the wrath of the river had swept away a part of the road. The actress was more direct, and asked for accountability behind the reckless harm to the environment for human development.

She wrote, “First Himachal, Uttrakhand and now Jammu and Kashmir... it has been relentless... will this shake up the conscience of those destroying every system in nature that ensures balance? ‘On the highway to man made hell (sic)’”.

The recent flashfloods in Jammu-Kashmir have claimed 30 lives in Vaishno Devi landslide with the network coverage being cut off.

Telecom services have collapsed across large parts of the Union Territory, leaving millions cut off from communication and worsening the crisis. Over 3,500 residents have been safely evacuated. Teams from District Administration, J&amp;K Police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and local volunteers have been working on evacuation and relief in the worst-hit areas, while authorities are also focused on restoring critical infrastructure and essential services.

The flashfloods in Jammu and Kashmir follow the wrath of cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir are warming faster than the rest of India, which allows the atmosphere to carry more moisture and produce heavier rainfall. The relief work is underway in the union territory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Bhumi Pednekar dia mirza jammu and kashmir bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK