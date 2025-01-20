Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her car ride in Switzerland en-route the Davos 2025 World Economic Forum annual event

Bhumi Pednekar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bhumi Pednekar to represent India at Davos 2025 World Economic Forum in Switzerland x 00:00

Actor & Climate Warrior, Bhumi Pednekar is a part of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders (YGL) Community. The 'Badhaai Do' actress will now be attending the prestigious Davos 2025 World Economic Forum annual event in Switzerland, representing India.

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her car ride in Switzerland en-route the Davos 2025 World Economic Forum annual event. Earlier, the actress talked about her next steps as a YGL for the World Economic Forum. She was quoted saying, “I really want to attend Davos despite my hectic shooting calendar. The idea of being a Young Global Leader is to excel in our individual fields as well. This year is a very busy year for me as an actor, as an entrepreneur, and as someone who wants to leave an impact. I really hope that I can be there at Davos and at every platform that requires my voice.”

On another hand, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in the forthcoming romantic entertainer "Mere Husband Ki Biwi". As the release nears, the team is currently busy wrapping up the remaining shoot and post-production work for the drama. If the reports are to be believed, an unfortunate accident took place on the film’s set recently while they were shooting a song. According to the reports, a ceiling collapsed during a song shoot at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms. While Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz were present on the set when the incident took place, none of the cast or crew members sustained major injuries. However, the reports suggest that the director of photography (DOP) fractured his thumb, while a cameraman was hurt in the spine. Additionally, director Mudassar Aziz also got injured during the accident.

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Husband Ki Biwi" is slated to reach the cinemas on 21st February this year.

