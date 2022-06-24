Bhushan Kumar gifts a swanky McLaren to Kartik Aaryan post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success

Bhushan Kumar says, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown."

Picture Courtesy: PR

Post the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is still minting the moolah at the box-office, the producer of that film Bhushan Kumar has gifted a swanky McLaren to Kartik Aaryan. The duo even struck a pose with the beauty on wheels.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director T-Series says, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifolds in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication towards each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation towards his hardwork and grit.We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav premiered on Netflix on June 19 and so far, has been watched for over 4.12 million hours on the streaming platform.

The film has also emerged as a box office winner, raking over Rs. 180 crore in India so far. Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with his fans. The actor shared his picture in which he is seen smiling with folded hands. In the post's caption, he wrote, "150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you #BhoolBhulaiyaa2".

He also posted a short clip from the film and wrote, "150 cr India mein... aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston. Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai. Waise Manju bhi bohot khush hai, sirf dikha nahi rahi #AmijeTomarRockVersion #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in theatres !!"

Also Read: When Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' made more money than 'Samrat Prithviraj' on first day