Bhushan Kumar reveals reason behind ‘Animal’s postponed, says, ‘We want to promote it all over, like Jawan’

This year has been good for Bollywood, after several failures the industry has witnessed a lot of hits. Starting with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, and now the most recent, Jawan, all the films have managed to leave an impression on the audiences' hearts. In fact, some of them broke massive records at the box office. In the midst of this, one film that fans are eagerly waiting for is Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’. The film, which was expected to release on August 11 and have a triple clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2, was postponed to December 1.

The makers didn’t give a reason for the push earlier, but now in an interview with India Today, Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series and producer of the film Animal, talked about the actual reason behind the shift in dates.

The producer shared, “If you see, the advance booking for ‘Jawan’ was huge in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets, which is the South market. My director, actors, and heroine are from the South. ‘Animal’ is a pan-Indian film, so we are planning to do it in multiple languages, which is not just limited to dubbing in different languages. We want to promote it all over, like ‘Jawan’ did.”

In the same interview, Bhushan also opened up about the dubbing of songs and shared, "So we have to dub the songs in different languages, and it takes time to get the correct for Ranbir Kapoor in other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Hence, we postponed it, and now we are very happy about the decision. So many films are now doing well in theatres. People are coming back. That’s a good sign for the box office."

Bhushan Kumar also clarified that the film's release date is final and would not be changed in the future. Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in supporting roles. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with the 'Pushpa' actress Rashmika Mandanna. The makers released the first teaser on June 11, 2023.