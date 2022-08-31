Big Bollywood dreams for world’s smallest singer

Impressed with Internet star Abduroziq’s work towards children’s welfare, Salman to launch him with cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s fans swear by his dance numbers. The recently shot song for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be special for a different reason. Joining the superstar in the song is Tajikistan’s sensation Abduroziq, who is known as the world’s smallest singer. The 18-year-old — whose non-treatment of rickets in his childhood left him with a stunted growth — became a social media star in the past few years, thanks to his singing skills.

Just Sul and Abduroziq at the song’s shoot

Earlier this month, Abduroziq and comedian Just Sul had dropped by at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle to meet their cine idol. A source reveals, “Salman chatted with them at length. During their interaction, Abduroziq told him that back home in Tajikistan, he financially supports 18 children who battle a similar condition as him. The superstar was impressed by him, and spontaneously offered cameos to both stars. Salman and director Farhad Samji quickly improvised the qawwali number to include Sul and Abduroziq. The festive song — imagined along the lines of Parda hai parda from Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) — sees the superstar in a jugalbandi of sorts with the duo.”

Abduroziq, who returned to Tajikistan after filming the song, will fly down to India soon to can his talkie portions. Delighted to share screen space with one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, he says, “It was a great moment to meet my Bhaijaan. I thank him for giving me this opportunity. I also shared my song [Chhota Bhaijaan] that I made for him. I am waiting to go back and shoot with the icon again.”

