Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Sreejita De: Tina Datta and I didn't speak for 3 years

Sreetija De the first contestant to be eliminated on Bigg Boss 16 is back to settle scores as a wildcard entry
Sreejita De
Speaking about her equation with 'Uttaran' co-star Tina Datta she said, "I never liked Tina and didn't speak to her for 3 years when we were shooting together. After that we tried to have a normal equation a couple of times. After that I wasn't in touch with her because I am a clear headed person and knew we couldn't get along. There is no equation and no planning because I know her inside out. When I came out of the house people said, 'Sorry Sreejita you were right, she is insecure, dominating and narcissistic. You will get to see that."
