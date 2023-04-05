'Bigg Boss 16' favourite Abdu Rozik claims to have grown

Tajik singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, who suffers from growth hormone deficiency and despite being 19-year-old, he looks like a kid because of his height of 94 cm, shared with his fans that his height has increased

Abdu posted a picture and wrote in the caption that with God's blessings he can observe a change in his height and that it has increased. "Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 per cent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I'm growing!!"

After his post, many of his fans expressed their happiness.

One social media user wrote: "Sometimes we only need blessings. We love you a lot...Good bless you Abdu Rozik."

Another fan mentioned: "Really, it's a miracle that too@ this age. God is there. U r an angel. Everyone's love & God's blessings r there with u. Keep smiling & keep growing. Stay happy. We love u like this also. God bless u Abdu."

Recently, Abdu was in news because of his fight with rapper MC Stan and Abdu alleged him of misbehaving with him during an event.

Abdu Rozik's team has issued an official statement in which they have clarified what exactly happened between him and MC Stan that created differences.

Their friendship took a bitter turn on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 16' and Stan claimed that he is upset with Abdu because he has not taken pictures with his mother during the finale.

Stan stopped talking to him and when Abdu went to attend his event in Bengaluru, his team members pushed him and damaged his car.

According to the statement: "On March 11, Abdu and Stan were both in Bengaluru. Abdu spoke to Stan's manager saying that he wanted to support his brother by attending and not performing, to which Abdu got a response from security team and organisers that Stan does not want Abdu in the venue. Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from the Stan team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be met with very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken."

