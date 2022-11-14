×
Breaking News
Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe
Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death
UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for global action against 'rogue state' Russia at G20
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan impresses Kashmera Shah as he gives a savage reply to Priyanka Chahar

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan impresses Kashmera Shah as he gives a savage reply to Priyanka Chahar

Updated on: 14 November,2022 08:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Just like the previous seasons, Big Boss 16 has also been ruling the TRP charts ever since it got started

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan impresses Kashmera Shah as he gives a savage reply to Priyanka Chahar

Pic Courtesy: PR


Just like the previous seasons, Big Boss 16 has also been ruling the TRP charts ever since it got started. On the other hand, the show is also known for its fights, arguments, and lots of drama, which makes this show controversial yet interesting. 


Also Read: Aamir Khan to sit on producer's chair for his next project, 'Champions'



This season has been on a roller coaster since it started, whether you talk about emotional breakdowns, heated conversations, or building new friendships. In the latest episode of Big Boss 16, a verbal fight broke out between Mc Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka blew a fuse and went on to blurt out a lot of unnecessary words for Mc Stan. She was roving around Stan, making a futile attempt to provoke the rapper by repeatedly yelling the same word, "Chal." Mc Stan gave the befitting reply to fellow contestant Priyanka by sitting in one place. 


Also Read: Fans shower love on Deepika, Ranveer as they complete 4 yrs of their marriage

This occurrence couldn't stop the fingers of former Big Brother contestant Kashmera Shah from uttering two back-to-back tweets in support of Stan. The actress in her first tweet wrote, "He caught a good point, #MCStan. I found this hilarious as "the ever-righteous. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary and #MCStanlsTheBoss fighting over a new topic I had to turn the volume down as the volume was quite irritating. "Pity the #hms. Hahaha #MCStan funny. Love him"

 

 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary mc stan Kashmera Shah Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK