Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta shown the exit door

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta shown the exit door

Updated on: 09 December,2022 03:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Tina Datta, who is known for shows such as 'Uttaran', has been shown the exit door on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta shown the exit door

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Just like any other season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss', this season too is having its share of ups and downs. Just as when things were getting 'settled', Bigg Boss and his mastermind brains hit upon a brainwave and decided to spice thigs up by re-introducing Seejita De as a wild card entry. No sooner did she come inside the house, hell broke loose between her and Tina Dutta. 


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 69 Updates- Sreejita De re-enters the house as wildcard! Hugs Shalin to make Tina jealous



Sreejita De, who was evicted in the first week of the show, re-entered the 'Bigg Boss 16' house on Thursday night's episode. A major showdown post her entry took place between Soundarya and Tina over tofu, where the latter cried inconsolably and was begging to go back home. Actress Tina Datta, who is known for shows such as 'Uttaran', has been shown the exit door on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'. According to sources, Tina, who was nominated alongside names such as MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer, was eliminated this week.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 64 Updates-Salman questions Ankit about the fight and Priyanka

However, there is speculation that Tina will be taken to the secret room. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend, seems to have walked out of the 'Bigg Boss 16' house voluntarily as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Tina Datta Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Salman Khan Bigg Boss Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK