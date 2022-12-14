Breaking News
Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss’ continues to be the top 3 most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week

Updated on: 14 December,2022 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
This is as per Ormax Media report

Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss’ continues to be the top 3 most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week

'Bigg Boss' has become India's most popular television reality show ever since Salman Khan joined the cast as its host in 2010. According to this week’s research by Ormax media, the show is currently amongst the top 3 most-liked Hindi TV shows from 3 December to 9 December based on audience engagement.


For 13 years of his presence in the show, Salman Khan has served as the face of Bigg Boss, India's most popular reality show. The moment the superstar's name was associated with the show, it undoubtedly sparked a rage amongst the audience, and to date, every year the viewers are excited to see more of him with a new season. The show is currently in its 16th season and continues to be the most-liked Hindi TV shows. 


Checkout the report: 

Apart from this, Salman Khan has kept the excitement of the audience intact about his upcoming 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan' and Tiger 3. His fans are also eagerly waiting to watch him on the screens with yet another power-packed performance.

