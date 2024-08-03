Clad in a red outfit, Shraddha Kapoor captivated the audience with her voice and also won hearts on the internet as the video surfaced on social media

Shraddha Kapoor Pic/Reddit video screenshot

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor sings ‘Galliyan’ at Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, netizens say ‘Her voice is so soothing’ x 00:00

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ grand finale saw a sprinkle of star power as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao came to promote their upcoming film ‘Stree 2’. Television actor Sana Makbul was declared the winner of the third season of the controversial reality show. She took home the trophy along with a whopping amount of over Rs 25 lakh as prize money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having spent over a month inside the house, tagged as one of the most difficult places to be in, Sana maintained a strong position alongside the other four top contenders Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

A viral video of Shraddha singing at the grand finale has hit the viral note. The actress, sans any autotune, performed an acoustic version of ‘Galliyan’ from her 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Clad in a red outfit, Shraddha captivated the audience with her voice and also won hearts on the internet as the video surfaced on social media.

A Reddit user wrote, “Her voice is so soothing, like babudi sing me to sleep.” “She has a wonderful voice. Miss her Aashiqui times,” added another. One user wrote, “She is trained in classical music and this song is also sung by her. Her mom was also a singer.”

Makers of 'Stree 2' starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. Instead of "O stree kal aana", the people of Chanderi ask for her help this time. Tamannaah Bhatia also makes her cameo with a dance number in the movie.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

'Stree 2', produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will hit cinema halls on the holiday of Independence Day, August 15.

(With inputs from Agencies)