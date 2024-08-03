Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shraddha Kapoor sings Galliyan at Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale netizens say Her voice is so soothing

Shraddha Kapoor sings ‘Galliyan’ at Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, netizens say ‘Her voice is so soothing’

Updated on: 03 August,2024 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Clad in a red outfit, Shraddha Kapoor captivated the audience with her voice and also won hearts on the internet as the video surfaced on social media

Shraddha Kapoor sings ‘Galliyan’ at Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, netizens say ‘Her voice is so soothing’

Shraddha Kapoor Pic/Reddit video screenshot

Listen to this article
Shraddha Kapoor sings ‘Galliyan’ at Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, netizens say ‘Her voice is so soothing’
x
00:00

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ grand finale saw a sprinkle of star power as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao came to promote their upcoming film ‘Stree 2’. Television actor Sana Makbul was declared the winner of the third season of the controversial reality show. She took home the trophy along with a whopping amount of over Rs 25 lakh as prize money.  


Having spent over a month inside the house, tagged as one of the most difficult places to be in, Sana maintained a strong position alongside the other four top contenders Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.



A viral video of Shraddha singing at the grand finale has hit the viral note. The actress, sans any autotune, performed an acoustic version of ‘Galliyan’ from her 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Clad in a red outfit, Shraddha captivated the audience with her voice and also won hearts on the internet as the video surfaced on social media. 


Shraddha singing on the finale of bb 🎙️
byu/vishaw_kalra inBollyBlindsNGossip

A Reddit user wrote, “Her voice is so soothing, like babudi sing me to sleep.” “She has a wonderful voice. Miss her Aashiqui times,” added another. One user wrote, “She is trained in classical music and this song is also sung by her. Her mom was also a singer.”

Makers of 'Stree 2' starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. Instead of "O stree kal aana", the people of Chanderi ask for her help this time. Tamannaah Bhatia also makes her cameo with a dance number in the movie.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.
The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

'Stree 2', produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will hit cinema halls on the holiday of Independence Day, August 15.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shraddha kapoor Stree 2 Rajkummar Rao Bigg Boss OTT Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK