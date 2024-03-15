Biopic on Madhubala confirmed, 'Darling's director Jasmeet K Reen to direct

Sony Pictures International Productions, on Friday, took to their official social media handles to announce the project on Madhubala's life

Madhubala

Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen is set to direct a new biographical drama film based on the life and times of Indian cinema legend Madhubala. Sony Pictures International Productions, on Friday, took to their official social media handles to announce the project.

"We're thrilled to announce our upcoming film honoring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood's most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm #BollywoodLegend #ComingSoon," the studio posted on Instagram.

The biopic aims to honour the actor's career, life, and profound impact on Indian cinema. Madhubala was the most celebrated female Bollywood star during the 1950s and '60s.

She was especially famed for her beauty, so much so that her accomplished acting was often overlooked.

Madhubala got her first break in a lead role in Neel Kamal (1947), produced and directed by her mentor, veteran filmmaker Kidar Sharma. At the age of 14, she played a romantic lead against another fledgling star, Raj Kapoor, and finally arrived on the Indian screen.

Jasmeet K Reen, known for her work on 'Darlings' starring Alia Bhatt, will direct the film and also pen the script.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd.

Madhubala, also known as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, was a legendary Indian actress who starred in many classic films during the golden era of Indian cinema. Her famous movies include Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mahal, and Barsaat Ki Raat.

