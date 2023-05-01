In the video, Bipasha and Karan could be seen dancing and cutting their anniversary cake. The duo could be seen twinning in casual black outfits

Karan Singh Grover with Bipasha Basu. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of her seventh wedding anniversary celebration with Karan Singh Grover x 00:00

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently completed 7 years of togetherness.

On Sunday, the ‘Dhoom 2’ actor shared a glimpse of her anniversary celebration. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a video which she captioned, “7 beautiful years together as husband and wife Happy Anniversary my love.” In the video, Bipasha and Karan could be seen dancing and cutting their anniversary cake. The duo could be seen twinning in casual black outfits.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shamita Shetty commented, “Happy anniversary to both of u.”

“so happy for you beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“Happy Marriage Anniversary To Both Of You,” a fan commented.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film ‘Alone’ in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.” The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

