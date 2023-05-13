Zareen Khan talks about how she has been tagged as Katrina Kaif's lookalike and how it worked against her in Bollywood

Zareen Khan

Listen to this article Birthday Special: When Zareen Khan said people continue to tag her as Katrina's lookalike x 00:00

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Anil Sharma's 'Veer' in 2010. She was also seen with Salman in a special song 'Character Dheela' in Ready and acted in films like 'Housefull 2,' 'Hate Story 3', 'Aksar 2,' and '1921.' A lot of people compared her with Katrina Kaif due to their resemblance.

Talking about the same in an interview with Navbharat Times, Khan spoke about the same and said, "People come in the industry to create an identity for themselves and not to be someone else's lookalike or shadow. I have struggled to make a place for myself in Bollywood for 11 years, but till date, people tag me as Katrina's lookalike. No filmmaker wants to work with a lookalike or duplicate."

She added, "I think I have a universal face. I apparently look like a lot of people. Some call me Pooja Bhatt's resemblance, some say Preity Zinta, some even state I am Sunny Leone's lookalike. I don't understand why don't I ever look like Zareen Khan to people."

She also spoke about the media and how being tagged as Kaif's lookalike spoiled things for her. She revealed, "Now media is media. The media has to know everything ahead of time and because of this, all my work got spoiled. The media told the news that the girl in the film Veer looks like Katrina Kaif and it spoiled all my work. This news has led to a feed in the audience that the girl in Veer looks like Katrina and thus people were not given a chance to create their own opinion about me."

Zareen Khan's latest appearance was in the 2021 film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' that premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Additionally, Zareen Khan was a part of a music video 'Eid Hi Jayegi', along with Umar Riaz, song was sung by from Javed Ali and Raghav Sachar. The song was released on Youtube.

