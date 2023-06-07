Birthday wishes for Ekta Kapoor pour in from celeb friends as she turns 48

Bollywood and television producer-director Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 48th birthday today, June 7th, 2023. Several fellow celebrity friends took to social media to wish her on her special day

Ekta Kapoor (left) and Mouni Roy (right), Pic/Mouni Roy's Instagram

Bollywood and television producer-director Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 48th birthday today, June 7th, 2023. Several fellow celebrity friends took to social media to share old memories and post heartfelt messages to celebrate her special day.

Ekta Kapoor has often been regarded as the ‘creative mastermind’ behind transforming India's television landscape. Daughter of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, she pioneered a versatile and in-demand genre of television content. Her production house Balaji Telefilms instrumentally capitalized on India's satellite television boom. As creative director of Balaji, she has helmed many beloved and channel-driving soap operas, often beginning with what she calls her “lucky letter ‘K’” – 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli' and Kalash.

One such show that broke several records in Indian television broadcasting history was perhaps Kapoor’s most well-recognized TV serial at the time – ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. The show introduced Mouni Roy to the Indian entertainment scene and was responsible for catapulting Roy into becoming a household name. Consequently, Ekta and Mouni worked together on several other projects, most significantly being the long-running soap opera, ‘Naagin’.

The two celebs share a close friendship and Roy took this opportunity to not only wish her mentor on her birthday, but also credit Kapoor for her industry success. In an Instagram post, she wrote – “Your ability to nurture talent, provide opportunities, and create an environment where creativity flourishes is a testament to your exceptional leadership. You've been a beacon of support, guiding numerous careers and transforming lives along the way”. The post featured photos of the two of them at different occasions, Kapoor dazzling in a black sharara and a simple pink kairi-pattern adorned kurta; and Mouni in a peach lehenga-choli and alternatively in a rose-patterned coral ghagra. Mouni also wished Ekta love and success in all dimensions of her life. “May this birthday be a reflection of the incredible impact you've made, and may the year ahead be filled with boundless success, happiness, and fulfilment,” she captioned the post.

The TV Czarina has also had several successful stints in Bollywood, producing women-centric films like 'Veerey Di Wedding' and 'The Dirty Picture'. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred in the former is one of the Bollywood superstars that Ekta runs with. Kareena posted an elegant black-and-white studio photograph of them arm-in-arm, captioning it “Happy birthday, dearest. Have a fantastic day!” Several other stars like Kangana Ranaut, Anita Hassanandani and fans also showered birthday wishes and blessings on her social media feed.