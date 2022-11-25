Black Fashion Friday: From Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood beauties who slayed in their all-black outfits

As the saying goes, ‘black is the new black’ and we are sure it always will be, let’s take a look at our beloved B-town beauties who looked mesmerizing in their black ensembles and left everyone spellbound with their ‘black magic’!

A prominent day in America which marks the beginning of Christmas season shopping, Black Friday has now become an integral part of Indian shopping culture. The day when shoppers flock to malls, stores and online shopping sites to make the most of the great deals and huge discounts, Black Friday is that time of the year when shopping sites and big brands give away whopping discounts in a bid to make maximum profits. Although Black Friday has nothing to do with black colour, since it’s Black Friday and black is one such colour which never goes out of fashion and has a phenomenal influence from elite runways to street fashion, it will be wrong to ignore the importance of black colour in the world fashion. And when it comes to slaying in black, nobody does it better than our leading ladies of Bollywood isn’t it! Whether it’s Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, the superwomen of tinsel town have nailed their red-carpet looks rightly every time they went all black from head-to-toe. As the saying goes, ‘black is the new black’ and we are sure it always will be, let’s take a look at our beloved B-town beauties who looked mesmerizing in their black ensembles and left everyone spellbound with their ‘black magic’!

Deepika Padukone

The reigning queen of Bollywood and a blazing fashion icon, Deepika Padukone who represented India at the Cannes Film Festival this year, made international headlines with her unique sartorial elegance on the red-carpet. Blessed with a magnetic persona, Deepika kept her fans across the globe talking about her different fashionable avatars in Cannes. But the one look which captivated her fans and fashion police the most, was her stunning black bodycon gown. In the photos, the diva can be seen flaunting her long neck and perfect collar bones as she strikes a pose in her off shoulder black bodycon gown. With minimal make-up, messy hairstyle with a bun and a diamond necklace with matching dangler earrings and ring, the ‘Pathaan’ star looked every bit of elegance as she carried herself with great élan. The bewitching beauty of Bollywood painted her lips red and indeed, it went pretty well with her glamorous outfit.

Katrina Kaif

It’s no secret that grace and glamour comes naturally to Katrina Kaif. Be it a sheer saree, a power suit, a gown or a casual dress, Katrina can undoubtedly flaunt anything with ease and exuberance. Last seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ along with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Katrina’s fashion statements during the ‘Bhoot Police’ promotions was so on point, that netizens just couldn’t stop themselves from praising her and her impeccable fashion choices. Last month Kaif delighted her fans with a string of her photos, where she can be seen wearing a black mini dress and boy, she totally killed it! To give a modern twist to the concept of LBD, Katrina pulled off a one shoulder black dress which boasted a black latex material instead of something shimmery. Keeping up with the charm of LBD, her black mini dress by Rick Owens had a one shoulder neckline and a long one-sided sleeve which added drama and amped up the glamour quotient of the dress. Her Ariana Grande-like high ponytail with a mix of nude and shimmery make-up gave her overall ensemble a playful yet sensual vibe.

Bhumi Pednekar

The actor who is popular for essaying unconventional characters on the silver screen, Bhumi Pednekar is one such powerful new-age star who can make other female actors run for their money in terms of fashion and style. Bold, fresh, raw and feminine, while these words aptly define Bhumi’s fashion sense, Bhumi is somebody who loves to celebrate her body in full glory. Recently, Bhumi broke the internet when she posted her photos donning an all-black midriff baring silk satin dress. A popular trend back in the 90’s, Bhumi brought back the midriff trend back in the mainstream fashion like a pro. Her majestic two piece black satin dress by Tony Ward had a draping pattern running all over the dress. The ruched detailing at the bottom and the dramatic slit hyped up Bhumi’s oomph factor. Bhumi accentuated her look with a stack of golden bangles and hoop earrings. With minimal shimmery make-up, matte lip-stick and wavy locks, Bhumi looked like a true-blue goddess who oozed nothing but glam, sass and everything sexy!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon who is currently the hot topic because of her recently released Varun Dhawan-starrer, ‘Bhediya’, the actor knows how to make heads turn with her alluring beauty and assorted fashion choices. Before breaking the internet with her thigh high-slit corset copper dress, back in October, Kriti made everybody’s jaw drop when she posted a few photos of herself draped in a sheer black saree. The actor literally looked sparkling in her black sheer sequin saree as she wore it with innate confidence. The embellishments all over her saree added a tinge of glam. Instead of wearing a matching blouse, Kriti chose to pull-off a golden cropped blouse with a halter neck and Kriti made the right choice! Her backless golden blouse which stood out from her overall ensemble, gave her traditional ethnic wear a modern push. To strike off her ethnic look, Kriti wore a golden choker along with chunky bangles. With straight open hair and glossy make-up, the enchanting beauty of Bollywood, Kriti simply sizzled in her black saree.

