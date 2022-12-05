×
New-age number for masses

Updated on: 05 December,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Blurr composers on employing two rappers for Pannu’s next

Taapsee Pannu


The title track of the December 9 release, Blurr sees musicians Shivangi Bhayana and  Rishi Dutta make their Bollywood debut with a number that has two versions. While the female version pairs Bhayana with Dee MC, rapper Mellow D renders the male version.


Interestingly, it was producer Taapsee Pannu who wanted the title track to be a rap iteration. “We approached the [co-producer] for work, in general, and played a few songs. He highlighted the situation against which this track was set. The idea was to cater to new-age [listeners] and still make it a Bollywood number apt for the masses,” says Bhayana, who makes her transition to composition after being a singer.



Rishi Dutta and Shivangi Bhayana
“Being a singer, and going into music composition is a risk. But, I was ready for it. My job is to sing all types of songs, and be equipped to handle all genres. Since I have enough knowledge of different genres, I was ready for this move.”

While the duo hasn’t worked with rap music before, Dutta says their aim with this version was to create a song that people could sing along. Bhayana adds, “We [consumed] the works of rappers we enjoy listening to and thought about what will work well, phonetically. Yet, we also wanted to make it challenging enough [to appeal to] a pro rapper.”

