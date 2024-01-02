Bobby Deol drops adorable picture with his 'life' and 'world' Dharmendra, take a look!

Bobby Deol took to Instagram and treated fans with a father-son duo picture. The picture captured Bobby hugging Dharmendra with love as they two posed for the camera

Dharmendra and Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol took to Instagram and treated fans with a father-son duo picture. The picture captured Bobby hugging Dharmendra with love as they two posed for the camera.

Bobby Deol drops adorable picture with his 'life' and 'world' Dharmendra

Along with the post, he wrote, "My life, my whole world. My papa love you the most." As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Sunny Deol dropped heart emojis. Abhishek Bachchan also reacted with heart emoticons.

About the Deol's recently

Recently, Dharmendra was seen having a great time on the 'Bigg Boss 17' stage with Salman Khan and others. Dharmendra recreated Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu' step from 'Animal'. He balanced the glass in his mouth while dancing to the song Jamal Kudu.

Dharmendra even tried to balance it on his palm, and others joined in. Salman was also seen attempting to balance the glass on his head, but it toppled and he caught it with his hands the next second. Sohail Khan and Mika Singh took the same step and joined in.

There is no denying that 2023 has been a year dominated by the Deols. Veteran actor Dharmendra shook everyone with his performance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' and Sunny Deol delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, breaking records with 'Gadar 2.' As if that wasn’t enough, the junior Deol, Bobby, made us fall head over heels with his performance in 'Animal.' Known for keeping their lives quite private, the Deols were seen in all their glory. Now, in an interview, Bobby Deol has opened up about the love the family has received and the failure he faced in the past.

Bobby in conversation with News18 said, “God has been kind. The love my family has received from fans and audiences is so genuine. They genuinely wish the best for us. When good things happen, people want to be a part of the celebration. We’re lucky and blessed for that. When my brother hosted a success party for Gadar 2, everybody from the industry came because they were genuinely happy for us. It doesn’t happen that to everyone.”

Despite Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' receiving significant criticism for being perceived as misogynistic and problematic, one performance that garnered praise was Bobby Deol's role. When discussing playing a character outside of one's comfort zone, Bobby expressed, “I was sick and tired of playing the same kind of roles. When you do things that are out of your comfort zone, it brings out something new from within you and it surprises people. It happened when they saw me in the first teaser of Animal where I’m pointing my knife to call someone inside the room. I hadn’t seen that scene on the monitor. The first time I saw it, I was like ‘Ohh,’”

(With inputs from ANI)