Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will soon welcome their first child. The actress shared pictures from a photoshoot of her final trimester

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Listen to this article Richa Chadha shares 'private' pictures from final trimester with Ali Fazal, turns off comment section x 00:00

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will soon be welcoming their first child. Ahead of their baby's arrival, mother-to-be Richa Chadha shared some pictures of a shoot that captures the beauty of her final trimester. She also turned off the comment section on the post stating that it is the most private thing she has posted on the gram.

Richa shared four black-and-white pictures that beautifully captures the final stages of her pregnancy. In the first picture, Richa's baby belly is seen in focus with her and Ali's hand over it. The second picture gives a wider shot of the first one where we see Richa's face. The third picture sees both parents-to-be lying comfortably on a couch with their cat peeking from behind. In the picture, Richa is seen resting on Ali as the two look at the baby belly. The final picture is a happy shot of Richa holding her belly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the pictures, the Heeramandi actress wrote, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light ? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"

She added, "Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Richa Chadha, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with her husband Ali Fazal, recently spoke about her pregnancy cravings. The actress said that it varies from person to person as every pregnancy is unique. Richa told IANS, “A lot is said about pregnancy cravings in women. I think they vary from person to person because every pregnancy is unique.”

“In the first trimester I had a lot of cravings for healthy food items such as raw tomatoes, salty foods and olives,” she said.

The actress then craved “cooler things.”

“After that, it changed to cooler things such as coconut water, ‘nimbu paani’, and sometimes a lot of Kombucha,” she added. However, the cravings have subsided and the actress now only has “home-cooked meals.”

“As I am nearing the third trimester, I feel that the cravings have settled down because the size of the stomach seems to have decreased due to the fact that the baby takes up a lot of space. I like to eat mostly home-cooked, clean food… Lots of fruits, salads and nuts and dal chawal,” she said.

The actress added, “At times when I have a sweet craving, I might indulge in some ice cream or yogurt or the seasonal fruits, which are mangoes currently.”

It was in February when Richa and Ali announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. The couple got married in 2022 after dating for a long time.