At the age of 65, Sanjay Dutt says he's open to 'romance' in movies, wishes to do 'one more Saajan'

Sanjay Dutt has taken on some intense roles lately, but now he's interested in doing romantic films again. He even mentioned being open to a movie like his 1991 hit, Saajan, which also starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Sanjay shared this at the launch of the Double iSmart song "Big Bull" in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt reveals desire for romantic roles

Sanjay said, “Will do romance if any good film comes. My generation worked for mass so we are massy heroes. I did Saajan one time. It was a good film with good songs. I can do one more Saajan.”

In the movie Saajan, Sanjay Dutt played Sagar, a disabled man. Directed by Lawrence D’Souza, Sagar's character gives up his love for his brother, played by Salman Khan. Madhuri Dixit was the female lead in the film.

Saajan is one of the few romantic films in Sanjay Dutt's career, as he has mostly starred in action movies. He’s also been praised for his villainous roles in Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath. In Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Ram Pothineni, Sanjay is playing another antagonist.

Talking about his recent negative roles, Sanjay mentioned that he enjoys them because they allow him to do "a lot of action." He added, “Negative is a good space to be in. One can do a lot. I get to do a lot of action. It’s good that there is something to do for actors after so many films.”

On the work front:

The makers of 'Double iSmart' starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt have unveiled its power-packed trailer. The 2-minute-42-second video shows an intriguing clash between Sanjay Dutt's Big Bull and Shankar (Pothineni's character). Besides that, the audience is also treated to the romantic chemistry between Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. The trailer is full of action sequences, dance, and music.

Taking to X, Ram Pothineni posted an update about the trailer with the fans. He wrote in the caption, "Mamaaaaaa! #DoubleiSmartTrailer aaagayyaaaa!..-Ustaad #DoubleiSmart Shankar"

'Double iSmart', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties. Renowned music composer Mani Sharma returns to create the film's score. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.