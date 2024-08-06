Varun Dhawan hopped on to the viral 'cheen tapak dum dum' trend that is all the rage on social media at present. Take a look at how the actor made use of the viral audio

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has hopped on to the viral 'cheen tapak dum dum' trend on social media. The actor who is quite active on Instagram dropped a video of himself enjoying the Mumbai weather on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the actor dropped a selfie video of himself enjoying the nice windy weather in the city. Along with the video, he also added the 'cheen tapak dum dum' audio that is the current rage on social media.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Mast weather".

What is the cheen tapak dum dum ?

In the last few days, numerous reels and memes have been created on social media using the audio with four words 'Cheen tapak dum dum'. The dialogue is taken from the popular children's cartoon show 'Chhota Bheem'. On the show, this dialogue is associated with the villain named Takia. It is his catchphrase and he generally uses it when he displays his magical powers. A scene involving him using his magical powers in a prison cell has specifically gone viral and is being used by meme creators.

A day back, actress Shraddha Kapoor also used the viral audio for one of her posts. In the video, she is seen posing in a red saree for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Stree 2'.

Varun Dhawan's work front:

Actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', created by Raj & DK is an Indian adaptation of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer 'Citadel', is set to stream from November 7.

During the trailer launch on Thursday, Varun shared that this is the second time in his career after 'Badlapur' that he is part of a dark narrative.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' also stars Kay Kay Menon and is set to drop on Prime Video.

On the film front, Varun will next be seen in the action thriller film 'Baby John' by Kalees. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2024. In June, the makers and the actor announced the new release date. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 31. The reason for pushing the release date was the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences, according to a statement. The film marks the Hindi film debut of actress Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut. The cast includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in this action entertainer.

Varun also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Janhvi Kapoor.