Ananya Panday has gifted herself a luxurious car. Her new Range Rover is worth Rs 3.38 crore. Belonging from a film family, Ananya made her debut in 2019

L- Ananya Panday, R- Her new car (All Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Ananya Panday buys Range Rover worth Rs 3.38 cr, purchases unique number plate x 00:00

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently bought herself a swanky new Range Rover car. The actress was spotted in the city arriving for her gym session in her brand new car. The car had a garland in the front, which is customary among Hindus upon the purchase of a new vehicle.

Ananya has added the Range Rover 3.0 to her garage which already boasts of luxurious cars. Her latest addition reportedly cost her Rs 3.38 cr. However, what grabbed attention was the unique number plate. The number plate ends with 3000, a number that is not usually assigned but allotted on special request. Fans began guessing the reason behind the number. Some wondered if her birth date of October 30 is the reason behind it or some wondered if she is a big Marvel fan (I love you 3000).

When she was spotted by the paparazzi in the city stepping out of her car, she was congratulated by the photographers. To this, she responded with a smile and said, "Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Ananya, who reportedly broke up with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, is now rumoured to be getting close to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Hardik, who was part of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024-winning squad, also announced his divorce from Serbian model Natasa Stankovic.

Fans of both Ananya and Hardik are gushing over their growing proximity. It was during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant when Ananya and Hardik had a gala time dancing together, and several videos of them circulated online. This was the start of the rumours, but the dating speculation further caught fire when the duo started following each other on Instagram. Just after attending the sangeet ceremony and having a blast dancing together, Hardik and Ananya started following each other on Instagram, and this was when netizens started their guessing game.

On the work front:

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will next be seen in the web series 'Call Me Bae'. It will start streaming on Prime Video from September 6. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence.

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha, 'Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'