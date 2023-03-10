Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bollywood bids final farewell to Satish Kaushik

Bollywood bids final farewell to Satish Kaushik

Updated on: 10 March,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Family, friends and colleagues from the industry, including Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Satish Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sikander Kher, David Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, among others turned up to offer their condolences

Bollywood bids final farewell to Satish Kaushik

Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Sikander Kher


Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, 66, whose comic timing in classics such as Mr India and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is still remembered, died after a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday.


Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan
Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan. Pics/Rane Ashish and Instagram



Family, friends and colleagues from the industry, including Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Satish Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sikander Kher, David Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, among others turned up to offer their condolences.


Also Read: Actor Satish Kaushik cremated

Javed Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rakesh Roshan
Javed Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rakesh Roshan

satish kaushik abhishek bachchan anupam kher sikander kher ranbir kapoor Salman Khan javed akhtar shilpa shetty rakesh roshan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK