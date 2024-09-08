Hours after the reports of Deepika Padukone becoming a mom to a baby girl came out, the couple officially posted on their Instagram and confirmed the news

In Pic: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article 'Laxmi aayi hai!': Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra & others congratulate Ranveer & Deepika on the arrival of their baby girl x 00:00

After Bollywood’s star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone officially announced that they have welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Hours after the reports of Deepika Padukone becoming a mom to a baby girl came out, the couple officially posted on their Instagram and confirmed the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

In a shared post, the new parents announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy. The post read: “Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer.” As this happy news took over the internet, their friends and colleagues from the industry congratulated the two, who are fondly called "DeepVeer" by their fans.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput

Social media sensation and bestie of B-Townies, Orry, said: “Biggest biggest.” Kareena Kapoor dropped a wish from both her and Saif, stating, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from Saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.” Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” while others dropped heart emojis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl

Earlier reports had indicated that the Bollywood actors were expected to welcome their child on September 28, but the joyous day arrived a bit earlier. When the couple’s car was spotted arriving at H.N. Reliance Hospital, excitement and curiosity soared. The news was first shared by the paparazzi, who were outside the hospital waiting for the good news. The little one has arrived during the auspicious season of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak Temple

In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Deepika and Ranveer are seen arriving at the temple together, holding hands. Ranveer, wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama, walked next to Deepika, who looked stunning in an emerald green saree. The couple warmly greeted people around them as they entered the temple, while security made sure everything went smoothly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)